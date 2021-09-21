CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Logan, Mason, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Logan; Mason; Menard; Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menard, western Logan, south central Woodford, Tazewell, east central Cass, Mason and south central Peoria Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glasford to near Manito to near Tallula. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Manito and Glasford around 1135 PM CDT. Bartonville, South Pekin and Green Valley around 1140 PM CDT. Pekin, Creve Coeur and Marquette Heights around 1145 PM CDT. Delavan and Greenview around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Morton, Tremont, Hopedale, Middletown, Mackinaw, Minier, Deer Creek, Elkhart, Eureka and Goodfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 31. Interstate 474 between mile markers 7 and 14. Interstate 55 between mile markers 113 and 121, and between mile markers 123 and 128. Interstate 74 between mile markers 96 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

