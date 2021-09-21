CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Woodford, northeastern Fulton, northern Tazewell and southern Peoria Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Farmington to near St. David. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Farmington around 1120 PM CDT. Glasford and Trivoli around 1130 PM CDT. Hanna City around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Peoria, Pekin, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Marquette Heights, Bellevue, East Peoria, Morton, Spring Bay, Bay View Gardens, Washington, Germantown Hills, Goodfield and Deer Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 28 and 31. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 82 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Hanna City, IL
City
Spring Bay, IL
County
Fulton County, IL
City
Marquette Heights, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
West Peoria, IL
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Bellevue, IL
City
Deer Creek, IL
City
Germantown Hills, IL
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Creve Coeur

Comments / 0

Community Policy