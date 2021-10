The current generation of the BMW 7 Series has been around since 2015. Despite a dramatic facelift for the 2020 model year, it's time for BMW to turn its attention to the car's replacement, especially now that the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has arrived on the scene. The next-gen 7 Series has been spied before but we now have some new information about what will power this full-size luxury sedan. While the car's design is likely to shock us once again, the good news is that the engine lineup is reassuringly familiar.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO