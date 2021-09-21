CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

A look at the top Connecticut high school girls soccer performances from the 2021 season thus far

By Joe Morelli
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie McLeod, Ledyard: Her hat trick helped the Colonels defeat New London 5-0. Katie Martin, Morgan: Her hat trick helped Morgan defeat Hale-Ray 7-0. Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Had three goals and two assists in the Governors’ 9-0 win over Career/Hillhouse. Caitlyn Reiter, Litchfield: Scored four goals in Litchfield’s 6-2 victory over Gilbert. Abby Miles, Weston: Hat trick gives Weston the 3-1 win over Watertown. Lindsey Price, Plainfield: Made a penalty kick in overtime to help Plainfield get past Woodstock Academy 2-1. Meredith Healy, East Lyme: Her hat trick gave the Vikings’ the 3-0 win over Plainfield. Julia Tsakonas, West Haven: Scored all three goals in the Westies’ 3-2 victory over Hamden.

