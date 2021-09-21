A look at the top Connecticut high school girls soccer performances from the 2021 season thus far

Maddie McLeod, Ledyard: Her hat trick helped the Colonels defeat New London 5-0. Katie Martin, Morgan: Her hat trick helped Morgan defeat Hale-Ray 7-0. Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Had three goals and two assists in the Governors’ 9-0 win over Career/Hillhouse. Caitlyn Reiter, Litchfield: Scored four goals in Litchfield’s 6-2 victory over Gilbert. Abby Miles, Weston: Hat trick gives Weston the 3-1 win over Watertown. Lindsey Price, Plainfield: Made a penalty kick in overtime to help Plainfield get past Woodstock Academy 2-1. Meredith Healy, East Lyme: Her hat trick gave the Vikings’ the 3-0 win over Plainfield. Julia Tsakonas, West Haven: Scored all three goals in the Westies’ 3-2 victory over Hamden.