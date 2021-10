Tech glitches take some shine off what's an otherwise classy redesign of Nissan's full-size SUV. Though its refreshed skin and slightly oomph-ier (to use the technical term) V8 engine don't give it away, the 2021 Nissan Armada is now a more than decade old. Under its stylistic makeover are the underpinnings of a vehicle that first hit the scene in 2010—not a problem in itself, as Nissan proved with the Frontier. Get a vehicle's base formula right, and it doesn't need to change much to keep with the times.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO