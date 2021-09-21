Person shot on W. Ann St. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A person was shot Monday night in the 2200 block of W. Ann St., according to Peoria Police. A Peoria Police desk sergeant said multiple ShotSpotter alerts went off around 9:20 p.m. in the area. The sergeant said police then responded to a person that was knocking on a door to alert that they had been shot. That person was then taken to the hospital. At this time, officers did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.