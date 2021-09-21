CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Billionaire space exploits a waste

"Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us," announced Elon Musk's SpaceX after four space tourists ended a trip to orbit.

The wealth of Elon Musk is about $196 billion. Stated another way, if Mr. Musk were to evenly divide his wealth among everyone in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance counties (population 144,235), we'd each get over $1.35 million.

NASA calculates that the three space shuttle main engines at their full power- calculated in watts- is equivalent to the same power created by 13 Hoover Dams. The combined volume of the shuttle's external tank's liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen is 73,600 cubic feet. That’s the equivalent to the volume of nearly six 1,600-square-foot homes.

Perhaps space is not, and should not, be available for all of us.

PAUL DUGGAN

Bryan

Diversity, not division

I am a retired school teacher who has worked in many schools, and I can unequivocally say that critical race theory is not being taught by our public-school educators.

Ohio has some well-funded ideological groups that have spread propaganda about public school districts “indoctrinating” our children. That is simply not the truth, but that didn’t stop some Ohio legislators from introducing Ohio House Bills 322 and 327 to “ban the teaching of CRT and other divisive topics.”

The divisive rhetoric in Ohio House Bills 322 and 327 is similar to other outrageous bills that have been copied and pasted in statehouses across the nation. The legislation was created and promoted by extreme political organizations, including the American Legislative Exchange Council, the Heritage Foundation, and the Freedom Foundation, which have built a coordinated campaign of lies and fear. They plan to weaponize the mistrust they’ve created to further diminish and privatize our public school system.

It’s disgraceful that many of our legislators continue to ignore real issues and fixate on disinformation campaigns for political gain.

Ohio school district diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI) programs provide students with different perspectives about historic events, help them make connections, and provide context around those events. HB 322 and 327 would make it difficult for school districts to encourage such programming.

Ohio children deserve honesty in education. They must be provided a culturally responsive curriculum to empower them to value every culture. Teachers need to be able to help students honestly explore history without being accused by extremists who mislabel their teaching as “divisive.”

The Ohio House State and Local Government Committee will hold a hearing at 3 p.m. Wednesday on these egregious bills.

Tell your state legislators to do away with House Bills 322 and 327 and use the time to focus on real issues in the buckeye state.

JEANNE MELVIN

Public Education Partners

Columbus

