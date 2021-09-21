Dumped Saints Midfielder Luke Dunstan Is An 'Elite Midfielder', Says Ex-Assistant Coach Aaron Hamill

Kane says he participated in probe: Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said Friday he has participated in the investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010, adding that he did not know anything happened at the time. “Obviously very serious allegations, and everyone knows that,” Kane said at the annual NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour. “But I will say that I didn’t know anything about it at the time and did participate with the investigation.” Kane's comments were his first since the allegations came to light. The Blackhawks launched the investigation led by a former federal prosecutor and pledged to release the findings. The three-time Stanley Cup champion said he also was unaware of homophobic bullying of one of his former teammates that ensued. “Obviously disturbing,” Kane said. “You never want to hear that type of stuff. I feel for (someone making) those type of allegations. And hopefully it didn’t affect the player too much. But I’m sure when you’re hearing that type of stuff, obviously it could affect you deep down.” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press the Blackhawks investigation was proceeding but did not have a timeframe for when it would be completed. The team pledged to release the findings of the investigation, a decision the league supports.

