Fulmer allowed a hit and struck out one batter in Friday's loss to the Rays. He was not charged with a run but was tagged with a blown save. Fulmer took over in the ninth inning after Gregory Soto loaded the bases with no outs. All three runs would come in to score and Fulmer was charged with the blown save as the Rays forced extra innings. In 11 appearances since his last blown save Aug. 19, the 28-year-old righty registered a 1.46 ERA with an 11:3 K:BB. Fulmer is sporting a 3.23 ERA with nine saves this season.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO