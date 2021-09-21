CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases declining

By Elizabeth Ridenour eridenour@muskogeephoenix.com
 10 days ago
Saint Francis Health System officials are cautiously optimistic about the decline of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System, said the number of cases is going down.

"Looks like we plateaued early in August in terms of the number of inpatients that have COVID and that number is continuing to slowly decline.

"Hopefully, in six weeks or so, I'll be able to report that we're back to where we were this time in 2020."

Robertson's comments came during a weekly conference call that provides updates about the pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday a seven-day rolling average of 1,911 new cases a day statewide, down from 2,260 new cases a week ago.

Saint Francis released some statistics about patients in their facilities:

• The percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are not vaccinated is 92 percent.

• The average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patient is 60.

• Average age of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator is 54.

David Donald, director of health system pharmacy services, said national data show 10 times the number of hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated patients.

"You're 32 times as likely to be hospitalized if your over 65 (and unvaccinated)," Donald said.

"I definitely encourage everyone to get their vaccine," he said.

Additionally, Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.

Donald said he expects the FDA to make a ruling on its use for children ages 5 to 11 in middle to late October. The dosage is a third of the adult dosage, he said.

And with fall on the way, so are flu shots. But Donald said people can take their flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccination without worrying.

