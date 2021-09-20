Ravens HC John Harbaugh speaks on possible LG rotation moving forward

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with injuries at multiple positions so far during the 2021 season. However, one of the few positions that has already seen many players go down is on the offensive line. Baltimore is currently missing versatile lineman Tyre Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury. All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley is coming back from a serious ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of the 2020 season, and even though he returned for Week 1 of 2021, he was inactive for Week 2 after not looking completely healthy.

At left guard, Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland got run at the position during Week 2, and both impressed Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to the point that he said that they both should be playing.

Baltimore had a rotation going at right guard for a big portion of the 2020 season after Stanley went down and the team moved Orlando Brown Jr. over to left tackle. Now it appears that the Ravens could move forward with a committee at left guard, at least for the time being.