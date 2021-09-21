CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U District student apartment tower sale breaks Seattle price record

By Shawna De La Rosa
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 10 days ago
The deal knocked Belltown's Tower 12 off the top of the list for most expensive sales price per square foot for a multifamily building, according to Colliers.

Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Saleh's Co., Around the Sound Roofing LLC and 1 more

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings during the week that ended Sept. 24. Year to date through Sept. 24, the court recorded 30 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle-based Syndio raises $50M on heels of funding round just months ago

Seattle-based pay equity software company Syndio on Monday announced a $50 million Series C round. The raises comes after Syndio raises a $17.1 million Series B in January and roughly $1 million in June from Penny Jar Capital, which is backed by two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. According to the Syndio, the money will help the company with new product development and hiring.
Puget Sound Business Journal

F5 'experiencing strong growth' as it prepares to absorb 100 Threat Stack employees

Most of Boston-based Threat Stack's roughly 100-person team will join Seattle-based app security and delivery company F5 Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIV), Mark Weiner, F5's vice president of product marketing, told the Business Journal. F5 announced it would acquire Threat Stack, a cloud security company, earlier in September. Weiner said conversations...
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

