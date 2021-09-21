Motorola set to unveil a new TV alongside Moto Tab 8 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Motorola made its debut in the TV segment in 2019 with its Motorola TV lineup. The company offered some stunning TVs with diverse display size options including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch models with a borderless display, AmphiSoundX technology, and MEMC technology. The TVs came with Android TV Pie OS out-of-the-box and with connectivity options such as 4x HDMI port, USB port, TV input, SPDIF port, built-in Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Now, it has been tipped that Motorola is all set to launch a new TV in the Indian market.www.gizmochina.com
