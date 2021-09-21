It's hard to overcome divisions, but we should try
Why is there so much division and so much conflict in this country? Why would someone argue about something so simple as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine? We are facing a common enemy, a deadly virus, taking thousands of lives daily, straining our health care system beyond its abilities and dangerously damaging our economy. We have health care experts endlessly explaining this deadly disease and what needs to be done to defeat it. So, what’s the problem? Why can’t we unite as a nation and as a world, and control and ultimately resolve this problem?www.reflector.com
Comments / 0