Society

It's hard to overcome divisions, but we should try

Daily Reflector
 10 days ago

Why is there so much division and so much conflict in this country? Why would someone argue about something so simple as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine? We are facing a common enemy, a deadly virus, taking thousands of lives daily, straining our health care system beyond its abilities and dangerously damaging our economy. We have health care experts endlessly explaining this deadly disease and what needs to be done to defeat it. So, what’s the problem? Why can’t we unite as a nation and as a world, and control and ultimately resolve this problem?

chimesnewspaper.com

Christians must overcome vaccination division

During the pandemic, the world experienced a type of unity during difficult and unusual circumstances. The cornerstone of the United States is its namesake—the unification of people from all walks of life. However, over the past few months, people have begun to see divisions rise because of the social implications of vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Reflector

Americans exercise freedom at their own risk

The dilemma facing America is citizens have been too spoiled by the very spirit of the representative, democratic government we created. Our Constitution has provided us with a political petard upon which to hoist ourselves. Ironically, Americans established a republic form of democracy where freedom to think and act as we believe (within the confines of the law) is now teetering on the rim of that freedom, pushing the limits of law and order.
POLITICS
Upworthy

A class presentation listing 'pros' and 'cons' of slavery is why we need racism education

How race and racism are handled in schools has been an issue for decades, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight in the past couple of years as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. Hysteria over critical race theory (or what people think critical race theory is) has overtaken school board meetings and resulted in legislation governing what can and can't be talked about in the classroom when it comes to race and racism.
EDUCATION
Daily Reflector

Letter: The ones who hated the U.S. are now in charge

In the late 1960s a youth culture emerged in our country that professed to hate America. Those of that culture who did not flee to Canada to protect themselves from the consequences of their choices, expressed their malevolence through urban rioting and violence. They abused those Americans who served their country in the Armed Forces with epithets, bile, spit and blood thrown on their dress uniforms.
COMBAT SPORTS
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Christianity is dying and being replaced by cult of coronavirus

Is God dead? That's the question that Time Magazine famously asked way back in 1966 when Time Magazine mattered. The answer then and now is no, God is not dead, but a lot of the people who believed in him are dead. Turns out not so long ago this was an enthusiastically Christian country. As recently as 2009, 77% of Americans told pollsters they consider themselves to be believing Christians. Then in just 10 years, over the course of the Obama administration, that number dropped by 12 points. Over the same period, the number of atheists and self-identified non-religious people in America jumped dramatically. And that was before COVID. Politicians used the pandemic across the country to close thousands of churches and throw Christians in prison for practicing their faith. There was the scene, for example, last fall in Idaho. Police arresting a congregation for singing hymns outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

The Rise and Fall of a Dangerous Political Movement in Revolutionary America

The Brethren did not begin as a tory uprising . Ironically, its members—a group of eastern North Carolina yeomen—believed themselves to be responding to a tyrannical conspiracy against Protestant liberty, and in resistance against forced military service. The evils they had been taught to fear their entire lives—popish plots and tyrannical Frenchmen, heretics and an overbearing government tearing men from their harvest to serve in standing armies—had arrived amid revolutionary chaos. And the changes that came with independence seemed to undermine beliefs that had for generations shaped their self-understanding as a free people; beliefs the U.S. revolution of 1775 had developed in support of.
ADVOCACY
Society
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
goodmenproject.com

Black People Never Claimed the False Narrative of Victimhood

Let’s start from the beginning to address every person who continues to accuse Black people of “playing the victim” when speaking about systemic racism. Many of us in America are direct descendants of men and women who endured unthinkable atrocities at the hands of vicious, brutal, and greedy colonizers who chose supremacy and dominance over humanity.
SOCIETY
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: St. Pete’s hard truth: We have a murder problem

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Peterburg is on pace to see a record number of murders this year....
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

The Unmaking of the White Christian Worldview

As I came of age in Woodville Heights Baptist Church, on the white working-class side of Jackson, Miss., I internalized a cycle of sin, confession and repentance as a daily part of my life. Though I wasn’t aware of it at the time, this was a double inheritance. Beneath this seemingly icy surface of guilt and culpability flowed a deeper current of innocence and entitlement. Individually, I was a sinner, but collectively, I was part of a special tribe. Whatever our humble social stations might be, we white Christians were God’s chosen instruments of spreading salvation and civilization to the world.
RELIGION
Columbus Dispatch

Is 'white fragility' and other anti-racism language too harsh?

Before its season four finale, "Grown-ish," the Gen Z college-focused spinoff of "Black-ish," aired two episodes that centered on police shootings of unarmed Black men. The Aug. 5 episode is titled "A Boy is a Gun" and the follow-up, "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," delves into the sensitive topic of white fragility, a theory posited by scholar Robin DiAngelo.
TV & VIDEOS
Ilana Quinn

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in American Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

