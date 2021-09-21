Eat and Polka Til You Drop at the Slovenian Grape Festival
Before the cold weather sets in, there’s another polka party going on at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland this weekend: the Slovenian Grape Festival. The day starts with a polka parade. Attendees are invited to wear Slovenian costumes and join the sing-along parade led by accordionist Tony Fortuna, kicking off at 2:45pm. Joe Valencic of the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame will have song sheets and the story behind the tradition.coolcleveland.com
