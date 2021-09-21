CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Erie Ink Holds Youth Comics Mini-Fest

Cover picture for the articleLake Erie Ink, a Cleveland Heights-based nonprofit which promotes writing opportunities for youth, is holding its first Mini Comics Fest at its space in Coventry Village. The event, open to grade 3-12, includes two workshops and a lunchtime meet-and-greet with local comics artists. Start the day off with a Zine making session from 10:30am-noon with artist Of Perry-Richardson. Noon-1pm is lunchtime; there’ll be pizza available to purchase or participants can bring a lunch. The afternoon session, from 1-2:30pm, will focus on drawing silly faces, exaggerated expressions, emojis, and anime and manga style expressions with Michelle Littlejohn.

