Cinematheque Celebrates Silent Movie Day with Lillian Gish Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Often on the list, and often on top of the list, of the greatest films of all time; Citizen Kane is celebrating its 80th Birthday. As a cinephile who hasn’t seen the film on the big screen in over twenty years, I decided to attend the TCM classic big screen event. Wow, Citizen Kane holds up. It’s dazzling and vividly cinematic. Orson Welles was obviously a boy genius; he made this masterpiece at only 25 years old, demonstrating a knowledge of visual storytelling way beyond his years and experience. Utilizing just about every cinematic trick and device known in 1941, and many never seen before, Citizen Kane still looks innovative. All of Welles’ collaborators are fantastic and elevate the excellence of the film, but none are more important than cinematographer, Gregg Toland: Deep focus, lap dissolves, swish pans, low angle, mise-en-scenes and chiaroscuro lighting.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO