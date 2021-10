Earlier this month, EerSports broke the news that four-star running back Jaylen Anderson was in the final steps of getting cleared to enroll at West Virginia. The talented prospect out of Perry (OH) was taking one more class in order to be eligible and, assuming he passed it, would be able to join the football team immediately. A week later, the school confirmed that Anderson had enrolled and was with the team. And, on Tuesday, Head Coach Neal Brown addressed the situation.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO