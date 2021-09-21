CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Of Record: Update on the Penn Public Safety Review and Outreach Initiative Recommendations

upenn.edu
 10 days ago

We are pleased to provide the community with a progress report on the implementation of the recommendations of the Penn Public Safety Review and Outreach Initiative, which began its work in August 2020 and issued its recommendations in April 2021, after extensive consultations across the Penn and West Philadelphia communities. These recommendations centered on four goals: increase transparency; increase accountability; develop new approaches to ensure the safety, well-being, and belonging of the Penn and West Philadelphia communities; and invest more in campus and West Philadelphia initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and belonging and do not involve police. The Division of Public Safety has embraced these recommendations and developed new processes and procedures to implement them. We will provide further progress reports to the community as this implementation continues to move forward.

almanac.upenn.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Gutmann
Person
Paul Heaton

Comments / 0

Community Policy