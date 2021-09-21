Of Record: Update on the Penn Public Safety Review and Outreach Initiative Recommendations

We are pleased to provide the community with a progress report on the implementation of the recommendations of the Penn Public Safety Review and Outreach Initiative, which began its work in August 2020 and issued its recommendations in April 2021, after extensive consultations across the Penn and West Philadelphia communities. These recommendations centered on four goals: increase transparency; increase accountability; develop new approaches to ensure the safety, well-being, and belonging of the Penn and West Philadelphia communities; and invest more in campus and West Philadelphia initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and belonging and do not involve police. The Division of Public Safety has embraced these recommendations and developed new processes and procedures to implement them. We will provide further progress reports to the community as this implementation continues to move forward.