CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

By JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY, ELLIOT SPAGAT and MARIA VERZA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTZWr_0c2inw9j00
Mexico US Border Migrants Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez)

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Options narrowed Tuesday for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border as the United States government ramped up expulsion flights to Haiti, and Mexico began flying and busing some away from the border.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.

That was enough for some Haitian migrants to return to Mexico, while others struggled to decide on which side of the border to take their chances.

Jean Claudio Charles, 34, his wife and their 1-year-old son were stretching at dawn on Tuesday after sleeping on cardboard in a park by the river with 300 others who chose to return to Mexico from the U.S. side, some for fear of being deported and others because of a lack of food.

Charles said he did not want to leave the area, which is gradually becoming a new camp on the Mexican side, for fear of arrests.

“They are grabbing people, they bother us, especially Haitians because they identify us by skin,” he said.

But thousands of people remain at the camp in Texas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during a visit to Del Rio on Tuesday, said the county’s top official told him the most recent tally was about 8,600 migrants who remain there. He continued to slam the Biden administration and expressed skepticism the area would be cleared soon.

“They have shown no capability of being able to process all of these migrants by the end of the week,” Abbott said. “The only thing they have shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn’t even exist. We’re here to tell you, it exists, it’s total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time.”

On Monday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded it was a “challenging and heartbreaking situation,” but he issued a stark warning: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said Tuesday he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, about the Haitians’ situation. Ebrard said most of the Haitians already had refugee status in Chile or Brazil and most weren’t seeking it in Mexico.

“What they are asking for is to be allowed to pass freely through Mexico to the United States,” Ebrard said.

Mexico has also begun flying and busing migrants from Ciudad Acuña to southern Mexico to relieve pressure on that stretch of border, according to two Mexican federal officials who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

One of the officials said three busloads of migrants left Acuña on Tuesday morning for Piedras Negras, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) down the border, where they boarded a flight to the southern city of Villahermosa in the state of Tabasco.

The other official said there was a flight Monday from the northern city of Monterrey to the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border. Tapachula is home to the largest immigrant detention center in Latin America. The flight carried about 100 migrants who had been picked up around the bus station in Monterrey, a hub for various routes north to the U.S. border.

The second official said the plan was to move to Tapachula all Haitians who had already solicited asylum in Mexico, since Tapachula is where most of them would have applied and they can only legally remain in Mexico while their case is processed if they stay in the south.

The Haitian migrants who are already in Mexico’s detention centers and have not requested asylum will be the first to be flown directly to Haiti once Mexico begins those flights, according to the official.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Monday they would look into agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips and their horses to push back migrants at the river between Acuña and Del Rio, a city of about 35,000 people roughly 145 miles (230 kilometers) west of San Antonio where thousands of migrants remain camped around a bridge.

Later Monday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement calling the footage “extremely troubling” and promising a full investigation that would “define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken.”

Mayorkas said 600 Homeland Security employees, including from the Coast Guard, have been brought to Del Rio. He said he has asked the Defense Department for help in what may be one of the swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the United States in decades.

He also said the U.S. would increase the pace and capacity of flights to Haiti and other countries in the hemisphere. The number of migrants at the bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union that represents agents.

The rapid expulsions were made possible by a pandemic-related authority adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows for migrants to be immediately removed from the country without an opportunity to seek asylum. President Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the order but let the rest stand.

Any Haitians not expelled are subject to immigration laws, which include rights to seek asylum and other forms of humanitarian protection. Families are quickly released in the U.S. because the government cannot generally hold children.

Haitians have been migrating to the U.S. in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean nation after a devastating 2010 earthquake. After jobs dried up from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous trek by foot, bus and car to the U.S. border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Some of the migrants at the Del Rio camp said the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse make them afraid to return to a country that seems more unstable than when they left.

“It’s not right," said Haitian migrant Jean Philipe Samus. "The Americans are grabbing Haitians and deporting everyone to Haiti. Haiti has no president, no jobs, there is nothing. In the earthquake a lot of people died. It’s not right over there, I’m going back to Mexico.”

But Mayorkas defended his recent decision to grant Haitians temporary legal status due to political and civil strife in their homeland if they were in the United States on July 29, but not to those being sent back now.

“We made an assessment based on the country conditions... that Haiti could in fact receive individuals safely,” he said.

___

Lozano reported from Del Rio, Texas, Verza reported from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Spagat from San Diego. Associated Press writers Mark Stevenson in Mexico City, Felix Marquez in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evens Sanon from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, also contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
CBS Baltimore

Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
WashingtonExaminer

DHS further restricting ICE arrests of illegal immigrants to protect 'those who do not pose a threat'

The Biden administration moved Thursday to further limit arrests and removals of people illegally residing in the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a plan that will prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations officers from targeting an additional number of the millions of illegal immigrants in the country. Instead, ICE officers will begin conducting a “case-by-case assessment of whether an individual poses a threat” before making an arrest.
IMMIGRATION
wkzo.com

U.S. immigration agents to more narrowly target migrants for deportation

(Reuters) – The U.S. government will narrow who immigration agents target for arrest and deportation, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday, in a marked departure from the hard-line approach taken by then-U.S. President Donald Trump. New guidance issued on Thursday gives agents more discretion to make case-by-case...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jovenel Moïse
ABC13 Houston

Haitian migrants get help from Texas group rallying thousands of donations

This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation. Tired, anxious and awaiting a new place to call home, almost 30,000 migrants were found camping or attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security reported.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Mexico returns Haitian migrants on flight to Haiti

Mexico began flying Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday, sending 70 people to Port au Prince. The first flight took off from the Villahermosa airport in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco with 41 men, 16 women and 13 minors aboard. The United States is also returning migrants on flights to the Haitian capital.Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to questions about when more flights were planned. But it referred to those on Wednesday's flight as “the first group," suggesting it was the start of a process to handle thousands of Haitian migrants who streamed to...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Returning Haitians find a homeland that's far from welcoming

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Deported from the United States, Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince, a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’d left four years before. Unable to reach his family, he left the airport alone, on foot. Charles was unsure how to make his...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Mexico#Guatemala#Ap#Haitians#Mexican#Republican#State#Piedras Negras#U S Border Patrol#The Coast Guard#The Defense Department
Houston Chronicle

Judge orders release of 240 migrants jailed under Abbott's border plan

More than 240 migrants arrested under Gov. Greg Abbott's border security initiative are set to be released from state-run lockups after local prosecutors, overwhelmed by an influx of detained migrants, failed to bring charges as they sat in cells for weeks, an apparent violation of state law. Texas National Guard...
IMMIGRATION
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
KRGV

Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims. The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy