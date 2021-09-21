Arthur Smith developed clear game plan to neutralize Buccaneers pass rush
The Falcons had three touchdown drives in the 48-25 loss to the division rival and defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. This comes after the Eagles defense was able to keep Arthur Smith’s offense out of the endzone in Week 1, which has to be considered an improvement if nothing else. The difference was the few successful drives the Falcons had against the Bucs were all induced through quick passes.www.yardbarker.com
