Pediatrician Explains Importance of Vaccinations as Pfizer Seeks Approval for Kids

COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S. have topped 5.5 million, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics' weekly data report. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in the 5-11 age group, 1.5 million children have tested positive and account for 110 of the nation's deaths. This comes after Pfizer on Monday announced its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11, and it would seek U.S. emergency authorization for this age group soon, a step health experts believe could help get the virus under control before the year ends.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO