CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pediatrician Explains Importance of Vaccinations as Pfizer Seeks Approval for Kids

By Michael Rosenfield
NECN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward kids being vaccinated. The company's vaccine is already available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the more highly transmissible delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Pediatrician#Covid#The Associated Press
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

‘Very Exciting Day’: South Florida Pediatrician Ecstatic Over Pfizer’s Announcement COVID Vaccine Safe For Kids Ages 5-11

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Promising results from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine study in children five to 11 years of age, and South Florida doctors say it’s a good look. “This is a very exciting day for us in pediatric healthcare,” said Dr. Chad Perlyn, president of Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists. “This is that first main step in Pfizer saying the data looks good, we’re comfortable with it.” The data shows that the vaccine is safe, well tolerated and has robust neutralizing antibody responses. So what’s next? Pfizer will send the data to the FDA and European Medicines Agency for approval. Last week, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott...
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Pfizer seeks emergency authorization for vaccine in kids 5-11

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Pfizer now plans to seek emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids ages five to 11. The results of their medical trials signal a big step forward in getting younger children vaccinated. Dr. Richard Chung is an adolescent medicine specialist at Duke Health in Durham,...
BOISE, ID
KCRA.com

NorCal county officials plan to work with schools as Pfizer seeks vaccine OK for kids

COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S. have topped 5.5 million, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics' weekly data report. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in the 5-11 age group, 1.5 million children have tested positive and account for 110 of the nation's deaths. This comes after Pfizer on Monday announced its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11, and it would seek U.S. emergency authorization for this age group soon, a step health experts believe could help get the virus under control before the year ends.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS
washingtoninformer.com

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Could be Approved for Kids Ages 5-11 by Halloween, Company Officials Say

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine could be available for children ages 5 to 11 by Halloween if all goes well with the Food and Drug Administration’s data review process. Pfizer officials said they will submit data for that age group to the FDA by the end of September, CNBC reported. The drugmaker released trial data Monday showing that its vaccine is safe and creates a “robust” antibody response in 5- to 11-year-olds.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy