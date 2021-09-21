CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Accurate coverage maps are vital to progress

Journal & Sunday Journal
 10 days ago

Internet service providers are challenged by West Virginia — that is no surprise. What might come as a surprise, then, is the Federal Communications Commission maps that rely on self-reported data from those same providers that falsely claim much larger areas of the state have internet service than is the case.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
themissouritimes.com

Vague broadband coverage mapping obstacle to expansion, Missouri providers say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With millions of dollars flowing into Missouri to address the digital divide, internet providers noted one of the biggest obstacles to investing in broadband infrastructure was inadequate coverage mapping. Charter Communications senior manager for government affairs Mike Mores noted the mapping system used by the Federal...
MISSOURI STATE
Journal & Sunday Journal

Take internet speed test to provide vital input

Mountain State residents eager to see how the investment of federal dollars can improve broadband internet access have a little homework to do. A broadband speed test at broadband.wv.gov will give a boost to the effort to understand the magnitude of the problem in West Virginia. Far too many households...
INTERNET
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

ON THE MAPS

Citizen submissions address supermajority's overreach. What's the difference between the redistricting maps drawn by our legislators and the maps drawn by our citizens? Let me:. • Explain the difference. • Share why it really matters. • Urge you to act on this information. The difference. The maps produced by the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. You can show your support for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks at this petition which is now at 2.898 million signatures.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Carmichael
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Frontier Communications#American Rescue Plan
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
CNBC

There’s a push for unemployment reform in Democrats' $3.5 trillion package

Worker advocates are trying to get reforms for the U.S. unemployment safety net into a $3.5 trillion package being floated by Democrats. An initial House proposal didn't include reforms. But three senators want to add the Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act into the Finance Committee's portion of the measure. Proponents fear...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Government shutdown 2021: What it might mean for you

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The clock is ticking in Washington D.C. The federal budget for 2021 expires at the stroke of midnight on Sept. 30, and unless lawmakers can reach a compromise, as many as 850,000 Federal employees could be furloughed.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy