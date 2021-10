Seattle Seahawks fans were not too pleased by the comments made by head coach Pete Carroll on the defense following the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks suffered a devastating loss last week to the Tennessee Titans in overtime by blowing a 24-9 halftime lead. There was good news, as they went on the road to face a Minnesota Vikings team who lost their first two games in heartbreaking fashion. Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, the team did not have any luck in Minnesota, as they lost 30-17.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO