CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Instant analysis of Packers' 35-17 win over Lions in Week 2

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuYFa_0c2ileaJ00

After a shaky first half on Monday night, the Green Bay Packers used massive advantages to do what needed to be done: beat an inferior opponent at home and successfully respond to the Week 1 disaster.

The Packers scored 21 straight points in the second half to beat the visiting Detroit Lions, 35-17.

Just as Week 1’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints wasn’t the end of the world, Monday’s win over the Lions won’t guarantee a trip to the Super Bowl. This team is in the infant stages of building towards something bigger. Beating a division opponent at Lambeau Field is just one step in the process.

Still, refocusing this week and bouncing back was important. The Packers got whipped in the season opener, and 35-point losses can sometimes shake the collective confidence of a football team. The Packers didn’t start fast on Monday night but the offense eventually imposed its will and the defense delivered a bunch of stops in the second half. It was a strong response over the final 30 minutes.

Then again, the Lions lack game-tilting talent at wide receiver and cornerback. In fact, Dan Campbell’s team might be one of the least talented teams in football. Beating this Lions team at Lambeau Field, especially in the rain, has to be fully expected for a team with Super Bowl hopes, and the Packers weren’t particularly impressive – especially on defense – even in an 18-point win.

The Packers didn’t play well in the first half, and they were down four points and facing 3rd-and-12 in the third quarter. It took an Aaron Rodgers bomb to Davante Adams to spark everything back to life. The Packers scored the game’s final 21 points and delivered five consecutive stops on defense – thanks in large part to Jared Goff’s inability to handle the rain – to win the game.

The Lions fought hard but ran out of gas, especially after losing rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in the second half. There just wasn’t enough coverage talent left to stop Rodgers and Adams in key spots. And the Packers did a terrific job scheming up touches for Aaron Jones, who scored four touchdowns. Goff’s turnovers were the dagger for a team that probably had to be perfect on offense to spring the upset.

The big early tests are coming. The Packers have a short week and then a long trip to San Francisco for a primetime game against the 2-0 49ers on Sunday night. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has the horses to really put the pressure on Joe Barry’s defense. A week later, the Packers welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. We’ll learn a lot about the offense and defense over the next two weeks.

The Packers didn’t over-react in an overly negative way to Week 1, and they can’t over-react in an overly positive way to Week 2. LaFleur’s team will need to play a more complete game to beat the 49ers in San Francisco next week.

On Monday night, the Packers prioritized resiliency and winning a division game. Mission accomplished.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
news8000.com

Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss. The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener. The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1. Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons.
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions get sliced up by Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers on Monday night, 35-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. — He’s the reigning MVP for a reason, and when his team needed him Monday, Aaron Rodgers put on a show. Rodgers repeatedly dug the Green Bay Packers out of long down-and-distance situations, leading three second-half touchdown drives as the Packers handed the Detroit Lions their second straight loss of the Dan Campbell era, 35-17, at Lambeau Field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Lions Have No Answers for RB Aaron Jones in 35-17 Loss to Packers

Playing in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field, running back Aaron Jones could not be stopped on Monday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers (1-1) evened their record, after defeating the Detroit Lions (0-2), 35-17. Playing with a heavy heart, Jones is playing the entire 2021 season in...
NFL
wesb.com

Packers Trounce Lions 35-37 On WESB Sports

The Green Bay Packers trounced the Detroit Lions 35-17 last night on WESB Sports. Aaron Rodgers finished the night 22 of 27 passing for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions. Davante Adams led all receivers with 121 yards on 8 receptions, but it was running back Aaron Jones who caught 3 of Rodgers’ touchdowns. Jones also ran for a score to go along with his 115 all purpose yards.
NFL
thechronicle-news.com

With Lions unable to keep up with the (Aaron) Joneses, Packers win, 35-17

GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones turned and looked into the Lambeau Field stands, knowing the one person he wanted to see wasn’t going to be there. The Green Bay Packers running back was in the midst of a special night — a four-touchdown performance that would fuel his team’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. It was the kind of performance his father, Alvin Jones Sr., would have loved.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#The Pittsburgh Steelers
NBC Sports

Lions lead Packers 17-14 at halftime

Aaron Rodgers is 9-2 in his 11 starts at home against the Lions. It’s going to take a second half comeback for him to pull out this one. Austin Seibert kicked a 43-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the second quarter — after Green Bay called a timeout before a missed field goal — to give the Lions a 17-14 lead at intermission.
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Lions Fall to Packers, 35-17 – Highlights and Takeaways

The Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers on last night’s edition of Monday Night Football (Sept. 20). The Packers came on strong and for good reason. The team had just come off a mortifying opening-week loss, so they had a chip on their shoulder. Last week, the Packers lost to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, so they showed up angry and ready.
NFL
On Milwaukee

11 highlights from the Packers' 35-17 return to form against the Lions

Things were looking a little dire for the Packers after their week one clobbering at the hands of the New Orleans Saints – a loss that only looked worse after the Saints were themselves clobbered by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But thankfully, when life has you down, there's always beating the Detroit Lions to put you back up on your feet – and indeed, Green Bay got the relief they needed at the expense of the silver and blue, taming the Lions, 35-17, in the Pack's home opener.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

THE PACKER CHRONICLES: It wasn't pretty, but the Packers beat the Lions 35-17

Joe Barry’s defense looked the exact same in the first half. Aaron Rodgers’ 50-yard pass to Davante Adams was the turning point for the offense. Mitch Widmeier covers the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Timberwolves for Zone Coverage. Before arriving in Minneapolis, Mitch was the Sports Director at KATE 1450 AM in Albert Lea and later hopped aboard with iHeartRadio in Des Moines. Mitch also streams a sports talk show on Twitch three days a week. Follow him at twitch.tv/honey_dubs on Twitch and @m_widmeier on Twitter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after win over Lions: It's good to get the trolls off our back for at least a week

The Green Bay Packers were arguably the most criticized team in football following a 38-3 Week 1 loss to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers told the media there was no reason to freak out about the performance as it was just one game. He followed up those comments with an impressive game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 on Monday night.
NFL
nbc15.com

Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers get their first win of the season, defeating the Detroit Lions 35-17. Detroit got on the board first, former Wisconsin Badger Quintez Cephus scoring the first touchdown of the game to make it 7-0 Lions. In the first quarter the Packers would tie...
NFL
seehafernews.com

Second-Half Surge Nails Down Needed Win For Packers 35-17

Just when everybody was starting to worry, the real Green Bay Packers showed up in the second half on Monday Night Football. After trailing by three points, the Packers scored three touchdowns to claim a 35-17 win over Detroit. Trailing 17-14 at half, the Green Bay defense wasn’t getting any...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy