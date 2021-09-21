Gary Sánchez homers as Yankees close gap in AL wild card

Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees, 11-3, to slow New York’s playoff run. Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney. Yu Cheng put the Indians ahead with a second-inning homer off Luis Gil (1-1) and added a two-run double in the fifth against Abreu. José Ramírez hit his 34th homer in the eighth against Heaney. New York has 13 games left and dropped 1½ games behind wild card-leading Boston … Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo left Saturday’s game against the Indians because of neck tightness. Gallo was pulled after the Yankees batted in the third inning and was replaced by Tyler Wade. In his only at-bat, he fouled out to third base in the second … Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Twins, 6-2. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from a 7-3 loss and improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September. Toronto (83-65) moved a half-game ahead of the Yankees (83-66) for the second AL wild-card berth, one game behind the Red Sox (85-65). The Blue Jays haven’t lost back-to-back games since defeats to the White Sox on Aug. 26 and Detroit the following day .…The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related injured list due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of righthander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham. Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Tigers over the Rays, 4-3.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO