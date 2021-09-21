CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gary Sánchez homers as Yankees close gap in AL wild card

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press,
Boston Globe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Gary Sánchez rebounded from poor defensive play with a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and the Yankees gained in the AL wild-card race with a 4-3 victory over the Rangers Monday night. Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

MLB playoffs: 3 reasons Red Sox are set to beat Yankees in AL Wild-Card race

That’s what’s facing the Yankees after their 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Thursday at Camden Yards. New York sits a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild-Card race. And it’s possible that’s where the Yankees will stay. The Blue Jays have...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joely Rodríguez
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Clay Holmes
Boston Globe

Indians score seven runs after error by Yankees’ Gary Sánchez

Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees, 11-3, to slow New York’s playoff run. Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney. Yu Cheng put the Indians ahead with a second-inning homer off Luis Gil (1-1) and added a two-run double in the fifth against Abreu. José Ramírez hit his 34th homer in the eighth against Heaney. New York has 13 games left and dropped 1½ games behind wild card-leading Boston … Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo left Saturday’s game against the Indians because of neck tightness. Gallo was pulled after the Yankees batted in the third inning and was replaced by Tyler Wade. In his only at-bat, he fouled out to third base in the second … Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Twins, 6-2. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from a 7-3 loss and improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September. Toronto (83-65) moved a half-game ahead of the Yankees (83-66) for the second AL wild-card berth, one game behind the Red Sox (85-65). The Blue Jays haven’t lost back-to-back games since defeats to the White Sox on Aug. 26 and Detroit the following day .…The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related injured list due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of righthander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham. Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Tigers over the Rays, 4-3.
MLB
Boston Globe

Yankees throw away Baltimore finale, fall back in AL wild-card race

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted host Baltimore to a 3-2 win and dropped New York back in the American League wild-card race.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Wild Card#Rangers#Mets#The Red Sox
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees beat Rangers to gain in AL Wild Card race

Gary Sánchez hit an early homer, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres delivered timely hits to help the Yankees bat around in the third inning and the bullpen sealed a 4-3 victory over the Rangers on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Entering the night with a dozen games remaining to make up...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

AL East wild-card frenzy: Who will get in and who will miss out as Yankees and Red Sox meet?

New York Yankees. Boston Red Sox. Toronto Blue Jays. Two of these teams will probably go to the 2021 MLB playoffs as the American League wild cards. The other will go home. So which will it be? As the Yankees and Red Sox battle this weekend at Fenway Park (Sunday Night Baseball, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN), ESPN baseball experts David Schoenfield and Bradford Doolittle debate.
MLB
wruf.com

Yankees Overtake Blue Jays for AL Wild Card Spot

The New York Yankees (86-67) completed their sweep of the Texas Rangers (55-97) with a 7-3 win on Wednesday. With the win, the Yankees overtake the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) for the second American League Wild Card spot. The AL Wild Card race will likely come down to the Blue...
MLB
theScore

Yankees surge to top AL wild-card spot after sweeping Red Sox

The New York Yankees took over sole possession of the top American League wild-card spot with Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Giancarlo Stanton swatted a massive two-run home run - his third of the series - to help New York complete the three-game sweep. "It's a big...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy