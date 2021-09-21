STR technology to support U.S. Air Force networked collaborative autonomy initiative
STR, a national security focused technology company, was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly integrate, develop and test transformational networked, collaborative, and autonomous, platform technologies for future warfighters in support of the U.S. Air Force’s “Golden Horde” Vanguard initiative. STR’s Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Task Execution Engine (CAITEE) will compete in a series of constructive challenges in Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab’s Colosseum virtual environment to evaluate and compare different technical approaches.www.mysanantonio.com
