Pediatrician Explains Importance of Vaccinations as Pfizer Seeks Approval for Kids
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward kids being vaccinated. The company's vaccine is already available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the more highly transmissible delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0