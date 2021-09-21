Pediatrician Explains Importance of Vaccinations as Pfizer Seeks Approval for Kids

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Promising results from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine study in children five to 11 years of age, and South Florida doctors say it’s a good look. “This is a very exciting day for us in pediatric healthcare,” said Dr. Chad Perlyn, president of Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists. “This is that first main step in Pfizer saying the data looks good, we’re comfortable with it.” The data shows that the vaccine is safe, well tolerated and has robust neutralizing antibody responses. So what’s next? Pfizer will send the data to the FDA and European Medicines Agency for approval. Last week, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott...

