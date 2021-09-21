CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugged Apparel Capsule Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Upta Camp collection is a collaboration capsule of apparel that will provide wearers with a stylish way to stay prepared for any activity in the city or out in the wilderness. The collection includes a total of 85 pieces that are all inspired by camp life in Maine and designed after archival designs to give them an old-school aesthetic. The final product is a range of pieces that are all capable of being intermixed with one another or added a la carte to a person's wardrobe to infuse a touch of wilderness style.

Weatherized Fall Technical Apparel

THE NORTH FACE Urban Exploration introduces its newest collections for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, breaking them down to a three-part series. It kicks off with 'Urban Sprawl,' followed by 'Urban Elegance' and finally, 'Urban Utility.' For the Urban Sprawl capsule, the brand draws inspiration from the surrounding nature characteristics. This...
golfmagic.com

Ping unveil men's performance apparel collection for Autumn and Winter

Ping has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2021 men's apparel collection, which builds on the success of the AW20 range to provide unrivalled protection in all conditions, come wind, rain or shine. Engineered to work with the ever-changing climates, the AW21 range features Ping’s innovative technology platforms and the latest premium fabrics...
hypebeast.com

Purple Stain Shop Delivers "Collective Power" Capsule Highlighting Creativity

Emerging Japanese imprint Purple Stain Shop has teamed up with local retailer NUBIAN on an expansive pop-up highlighting creativity. Delivering the “Collective Power” capsule, the special release features a cast of emerging creatives offering an approach to artful contemporary street-leaning fashion. Leading the special range celebrating signature designs, Purple Stain...
TrendHunter.com

Tequila-Inspired Apparel

Popular denim producer Lucky Brand has teamed up with Mexican tequila brand Código 1530 to launch a 22-piece limited-edition apparel collection. The capsule was inspired by both of the brands' rich histories, offering consumers a wide range of heritage-themed garments with a distinctly vintage appeal. Prominently featured, the collaborative collection presents a number of men's and women's t-shirts with distressed graphics and earthy tones. Other items in the capsule include crewneck sweatshirts, trucker hats, and hoodies.
TrendHunter.com

Palestinian Village-Inspired Apparel

Israeli-Palestinian fashion label ADISH introduces its latest collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season entitled 'Facing the Forest.' The brand honors a specific book that was written by A.B. Yehoshua, which tells the story of Palestinian villages and how they were razed to be then replaced with reserves, natural parks, and forests.
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Collaborative Graphic Apparel

Artist Jeff Koons works in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle label UNIQLO once again on a new range of apparel that is detailed with his work. The wide range of goods features tees and hoodies that are marked with visuals of the artist's most notable pieces of work. This includes his...
Footwear News

Adidas Reveals a New Footwear and Apparel Collection on ‘Candace Parker Day’ in Chicago

The city of Chicago has proclaimed Sept. 16 as “Candace Parker Day,” and to celebrate, Adidas launched a collection for the hoops legend through Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Candace Parker Collection includes performance apparel and footwear, including custom Exhibit Ace Low sneakers in a trio of colorways. Each look, Adidas said, represents key chapters in Parker’s life, and includes tributes to her late college coach and her daughter. The stylish court-ready look is built with ventilated uppers and responsive Lightstrike midsoles, and personalized for Parker with her “Ace” logo. As for the apparel, Adidas will deliver hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and...
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Reconnects With COMME des GARÇONS for Another Apparel Collection

In the realm of street fashion, Stüssy and COMME des GARÇONS are two of the biggest titans in the game as they often find themselves at the forefront of big time releases both inline and collaborative. Both parties also have a rich history of working on joint ventures together, and after launching a Laguna Beach-inspired fragrance earlier this year, they’re reuniting for a Fall-ready apparel collection.
Todd Snyder
WWD

Bikkembergs Teams With Art Collective for Latest Capsule

Click here to read the full article. ART COLLAB: It seems fashion continues to crave new collaborations. Case in point: Bikkembergs is unveiling a tie-up with Italian art collective Art of Sool, known for their psychedelic graffiti art — all the while advancing their sustainable journey.More from WWDAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionMarcelo Burlon County of Milan Men's Spring 2022Solid Homme Men's Spring 2022 The three men and graffiti artists behind the art collective — Marco Cominini, Claudio Cretti and Nicola Fedriga — were tasked with reinterpreting the house codes, including the strong presence of the soccer...
thesource.com

Chanel West Coast Drops New LOL Cartel Unisex Apparel Collection

Recording artist MTV’s Ridiculousness host Chanel West Coast released her new LOL Cartel unisex capsule collection. The new collection is created by Chanel and showcases fun and an expressive lifestyle that is representative of the west coast. The first installment of the 20-piece collection is available today online via Chanel’s...
golfmonthly.com

Kymira Golf Apparel

Kymira Golf Apparel Review - We head out for a round to assess the performance of this technology-packed golf shirt and mid layer. £90.00 (Mock Turtle. 1/4 Zip Mid Layer £115) Kymira Golf Apparel Review. The human body wastes a lot of energy, but Kymira Golf has found a way...
papermag.com

Stuart Weitzman Debuts 5050 Capsule Collection to Celebrate 35 Years

This article is a sponsored collaboration between Stuart Weitzman and PAPER. Launched in 1993, the legendary over-the-knee boot has long garnered a reputation — and a major celebrity following — for its flawless, comfortable fit and minimalist, sophisticated sensibility. With its distinctive half-and-half construction, featuring a leather or suede front and stretch fabric back, the 5050 continues to live up to the title of "icon" in a world where that word is endlessly overused; it can be paired with any style, any occasion, any genre, any decade.
theface.com

C.P. Company x Barbour’s capsule collection is made for urban exploring

In most cities, the natural world is kept at bay, corralled into manicured parks or reduced to solitary, decorative foliage. It is easy, as a city dweller, to feel disconnected from the landscapes and ecosystems that exist beyond the urban sprawl and, in turn, to crave cathartic contact with squelchy mud, luscious greenery and vast open skies. Never has this been more true than during the successive lockdowns of the past 18 months during which urbanites were involuntarily confined, forced to find portals to nature closer to home.
thezoereport.com

Instagram’s Favorite Interior Designer Just Launched A Collection Of Moroccan Rugs

For some, a rug is not just a rug. At least, that seems to be true for interior designer and founder of EyeSwoon, Athena Calderone. “I would say that a rug contains and holds so much emotion, memories, comfort, and of course is the grounding element that beautiful design is built upon,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. For the designer, though, it’s a stronger feeling than most — so much so, that she decided to embark on a new rug collaboration of her own. To the delight of adoring fans and rug enthusiasts, Calderone and Beni have teamed up to launch Broken Symmetry, a collection of 10 designs that were a labor of love between the brand and the Instagram sensation herself.
TrendHunter.com

Wide-Fitting Workwear Apparel

Japanese streetwear label meanswhile has unveiled an extended version of its debut collaboration with iconic workwear brand Dickies. The new range of offerings combine Dickie's workwear heritage with meanswhile's minimalist, functional-focused design philosophy. The two-piece capsule consists of an adapted vintage denim jacket and pants. The wide-fitting jacket features front...
TrendHunter.com

Timeless Collaborative Luxury Eyewear

Italian luxury label Brunello Cuccinelli works in collaboration with eyewear expert Oliver Peoples on a new collection of luxury designs. The new collection is made up of optical glasses as well as sunglasses, marking the first time that the duo is working together. The elegant styles bring force to a...
spoonuniversity.com

How to Get Oscar Mayer’s New Streetwear Capsule Collection

Since 1988, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has brought meat to the streets with a group of Hotdoggers who travel coast-to-coast spreading miles of smiles through the windshield of an American icon. Thanks to the Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer’s Hotdoggers have been putting the iconic Oscar Mayer looks on streets for decades.
TrendHunter.com

Self-Exploration Seasonal Minimal Fashion

Jackson Wang's fashion label TEAM WANG introduces the new COOKIES-STANDARD collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. This follows the COOKIES -- THE ORIGINAL capsule and the COOKIES -- THE VELVET capsule. The seasonal range explores the concept of self-exploration across a series of wearables. The designs are relatively minimal, offering 13 new items that are rooted in comfort and billowing silhouettes.
