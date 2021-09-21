Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals First Cut is Complete
Production on Clerks III officially wrapped just a few weeks ago and work is moving right along in post-production on the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to Clerks and Clerks II. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to social media to share a new look at the film, revealing that the first cut of the film is complete. In a lengthy post, Smith detailed that he's spent the past week getting up early and working on his edits as well as praising the performances of the film's stars. Smith also wrote that he hopes to show Lionsgate, which is set to distribute Clerks III, the film this week.comicbook.com
Comments / 0