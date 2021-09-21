Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals First Cut is Complete

Kevin Smith has been busy lately, between his revival of the Masters of The Universe animated series and his return to the world of Clerks, but while many fans are happy to see Smith returning to the movie that really gave his career a kickstart, some were worried that he could be using the movie as a swansong on his movie career after he promised that the film was a to be a very emotional and personal project for him. However, in a recent interview with Uproxx, while discussing his new coffee-table retrospective book, Smith confirmed that he has plenty more films that he wants to make, as long as the will of the world allows it.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO