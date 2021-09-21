CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer Blade Stealth 13 2021 in review: Mobile gamer with OLED panel

Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a compact gaming subnotebook in a 13.3-inch format and relies on a combination of Intel's Tiger-Lake U processors and a fast graphics card from Nvidia (GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q). The manufacturer offers two versions, one with a matte Full HD IPS display for 2,000 Euros (~$2,362), which we already tested at the end of last year, and the version with the glossy 1080p OLED touchscreen for 2,250 Euros (~$2,657), which we will take a closer look at today. Since the screens are the only differentiating factor, we will only limit ourselves to the new OLED touchscreen as well as the impact on the battery life in this review. All other info and details about the performance are available in our detailed review of the IPS variant.

