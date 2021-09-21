CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phase Two: Freshers Drum & Bass Party w/ Phibes, Madusa,

skiddle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase Events & Truth Tribe present: Phase Two: Freshers Drum & Bass Party w/ Phibes, Madusa, Stillz, ALR, more. Phase Two: Freshers Drum & Bass Party w/ Phibes, Madusa, Stillz, ALR, more.. After over a year of postponement Phibes join phase events to return with a collaboration with truth tribe...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Birmingham Freshers Week Drum & Bass (Sub Zero&Disrupta)

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:30am) We’ve teamed up with Drippy to bring you our biggest line-up to date in the iconic Blackbox at the Mill, Birmingham📍 Drum & Bass, Jungle & 140. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
MUSIC
djmag.com

Hospital Records announce free Women In Drum & Bass event this week

Hospital Records is putting on a Women In Drum & Bass event this Friday, 17th September. Taking place as part of the record label's gender equality initiative, which launched in 2019 with an aim to showcase and develop more female-identifying DJs within the drum & bass scene, the free, in-person event will take place at Shoreditch's Strongroom in London.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

TONIGHT! AMP Freshers Opening Party: General Levy, Nick The Lot

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Antwerp Mansion Presents are proud to commence Freshers week festivities with an ‘Incredible’ night of Jungle and Drum and Bass!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Antwerp Mansion Presents are proud to commence...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

3quid DNB/Jungle Freshers Party w/ Dnb Sessions

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) To celebrate freshers week & the start of the new season, we bring you a night of the best local DNB / Jungle talent!. Info: Unfortunately due to Whiney & Degs being pulled off this event, despite efforts to try & make it wor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madusa
skiddle.com

AMP: Jungle Cakes w/Deekline, Ed Solo, Phibes, and MORE!

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) AMP are delighted to bring one of the most influential labels in DnB to the Bread Shed to shell down on the penultimate night of freshers week. AMP are delighted to bring one of the most influential labels in DnB to the Bread Shed...
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Max Cooper delivers an incredible drum and bass tempo rework of Parra for Cuva’s ‘Planet and Body’

Max Cooper’s rework of “Planet and Body” sees the producer from Belfast take Parra for Cuva’s originally serene track into a drum and bass tempo. “Once I had that in place I just had to follow the vibe where it took me, with plenty of synth detailing, improv jams and layers of Nicolas’ original parts to build towards the peak,” explains Max Cooper of his remix process. Max Cooper, who has won world-acclaim for his immersive productions and oftentimes experimental approach to music-making, added a dynamic edge to the original tune, all the while retaining the purity and warmth given by Marlena Shaw’s vocal samples. It’s enigmatic but entirely dance-able, arousing and soothing all at once.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Rum & Bass - Freshers Part 2

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) DnB/Jungle/Liquid/Reggae. Every Thursday at The Deaf Institute. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Side Effects // Freshers Party

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We're back with our weekly Drum & Bass parties in the Basement! Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! 50 Free Tickets. The gang are back! Weekly Drum & Bass in the Basement. 50 Free Tickets. Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! Powered by Funktion One. Manchester's Original Basement Club.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Drum And Bass#Stillz#Alr#Bass Freshers Party#Phibes Madusa#Volks#Otd#Dn#Morphic#Standard#Final
skiddle.com

GO-NINJA FRESHERS LAUNCH PARTY

9:00pm til 3:30am (last entry 11:00pm) This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 興味 GO-NINJA™ : THE LEGEND RETURNS ! The time has come… Teesside University's most loved student event is back from two-year isolation, ready to deliver the best nights of your life.
FOOD & DRINKS
skiddle.com

Vibe ⚡ £2.50 Drinks All Night!🍹 MMU & UOM FRESHERS PARTY! 🤩

VIBE ⚡⚡- £2.50 Drinks All Night! 🍹- MMU & UOM FRESHERS PARTY! Manchester Biggest 🤩🤩. Customer reviews of Vibe ⚡ £2.50 Drinks All Night!🍹 MMU & UOM FRESHERS PARTY! 🤩. Average rating:. 9%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 1 Verified review. I bought tickets and didnâ??t even get let...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

FRESH KICKS / BOURNEMOUTH FRESHERS 2021 / THE 3 WEEK PARTY

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Guillotine Events presents 'FRESH KICKS' the 3 WEEK FRESHERS PARTY Bournemouth Freshers 2021 at WALKABOUT Bournemouth Don't Miss Out!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Guillotine Events presents 'FRESH KICKS' the 3 WEEK...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Best Bass Drum Head Replacements For You

A great bass drum head can make or break your drum kit. They have a notable impact on the overall sound of your drums and determine how you pay. There are no shortages of great bass drum heads available on the market today, each one with a unique sound. Since music is subjective, it's not easy to find the best bass drum head in 2021. For a lot of drummers, several bass heads hold that title, and we'll be showing you how to find drum heads that'll evoke that same feeling.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
skiddle.com

Shit Indie Disco's Freshers Fancy Dress Party - 2 Floors

9:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) One huge FANCY DRESS party on Fresher's Sunday to start or finish your week in style!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The BIGGEST AND BEST FANCY DRESS PARTY IN LIVERPOOL IS HERE!!
FIFA
skiddle.com

The Psychedelic Fox: Mercury Retrograde - PREVIEW

A mashup of Music, Stand Up, Sketch, and Character Comedy. Charlotte is living with Freddie, a Shaman. She has been told to take radical responsibility for her life, but let's face it, life is a lot more fun when you don't! A mashup of Music, Stand Up, Sketch and Character Comedy. Follow Charlottes misadventures into kaleidoscopic vortexes, spiritualism and the underground. Charlotte's Mercury Retro (WIP) was a Sell Out at Brighton Fringe 2021, she received a Bursary for Soho Theatres Stand Up Comedy Lab, she collaborated on award-winning BBC Radio 4 show The Skewer and is working on a new project for TV. 'Ravishing, playful, and compellingly gross...A fierce condemnation of society's insidious body-shaming.' ***** London Pub Theatres 'Affirming, ludicrous, surreal and raw...Fox is an astonishing performer.' Tung Magazine 'Fox's energy is indomitable' The Scotsman.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

FRESHERS WELCOMING PARTY ft DANNY T

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) This Sunday we welcome all freshers and return students! Ft DANNY T & more!. Customer reviews of FRESHERS WELCOMING PARTY ft DANNY T.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Your EDM Interview: D&B Fanatics Rejoice! ‘Renegade Snares: The Resistance and Resilience of Drum & Bass’ Book Is Out Now

If anyone is qualified to write a definitive book about the history and culture of any given EDM genre, it’s Ben Murphy and Carl Loben, the former and current Editors-In-Chief, respectively, of DJ Mag. Lucky for drum & bass and its denizens that these two pillars of rave news also happen to be heads. Their hotly anticipated book, Renegade Snares: the Resistance and Resilience of Drum & Bass is out today, September 17.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

BASSHUNTER Freshers tour 2021

7:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Join Basshunter plus special guests LIVE in Wrexham to celebrate Freshers!. Info: Event moved to September 17th 2021 instead of the 18th. Due to Basshunter flights changing. All tick. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Yeodel Freshers Rave w/ Jason Cluff Mac N Dan Tom Muldoon

10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 1:00am) The Traditional Yeodel Freshers Rave Returns! 🚀 Secret location announced 24 hours before 👀 Perfect for Eric Prydz afters. Fewer than 21% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. The Yeodel Rave returns with its freshers rave! We...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Official Freshers Initiation!⚡ A Freshers Ritual 🤩UOM

THE INITIATION - ITS A FRESHERS RITUAL! UOM Sunday 19th September @ Cargo Limited Spaces to pay on the door! Arrive early to guarantee entry 11pm. FRESHERSSSSS 2021!!! ARE YOU READY TO BE INITIATED⁉. The Initiation - A Freshers Ritual!🤩. MANCHESTER FRESHERS - OFFICIAL WELCOME PARTY!. BUT THIS IS NO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy