Phase Two: Freshers Drum & Bass Party w/ Phibes, Madusa,

A mashup of Music, Stand Up, Sketch, and Character Comedy. Charlotte is living with Freddie, a Shaman. She has been told to take radical responsibility for her life, but let's face it, life is a lot more fun when you don't! A mashup of Music, Stand Up, Sketch and Character Comedy. Follow Charlottes misadventures into kaleidoscopic vortexes, spiritualism and the underground. Charlotte's Mercury Retro (WIP) was a Sell Out at Brighton Fringe 2021, she received a Bursary for Soho Theatres Stand Up Comedy Lab, she collaborated on award-winning BBC Radio 4 show The Skewer and is working on a new project for TV. 'Ravishing, playful, and compellingly gross...A fierce condemnation of society's insidious body-shaming.' ***** London Pub Theatres 'Affirming, ludicrous, surreal and raw...Fox is an astonishing performer.' Tung Magazine 'Fox's energy is indomitable' The Scotsman.
Comments / 0