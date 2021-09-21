CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. When you first begin the game, you’ll need to select your difficulty. There’s basically an easy, medium, and hard mode available to you at the start. An extra-hard mode is unlocked after completing the game. Once you pick your difficulty, you’ll be treated to two paragraphs of info setting up the world of Kena. Then, you’ll be in control of the titular character.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

When things look good, it can mask some of the deficiencies that can slip beneath the surface. Yet, when you are required to spend a significant amount of time with something, those cracks will appear regardless. Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to have found itself falling into this category, with the studio’s debut effort providing a visual feast for the eyes, even as it stumbles somewhat around gameplay and storytelling.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many characters can you have per server in New World?

When you first log into New World, players will get a glimpse of all the realms hidden inside the game. These servers will be the home to your character and picking one can prove itself to be a difficult task. Most players will often opt in for the players with higher populations since more players will mean more competition.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get Your Queen's Gambit On With This Chess Course Library

It felt like the whole world fell in love with chess for a brief spell last year when the Queen's Gambit took over Netflix and living rooms everywhere. While the show's buzz may have subsided by now, the allure of this historical and endlessly fascinating game continues to live on in players around the world, and it continues to beckon curious minds to its world of literature and characters every day.
NETFLIX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiki#Pulse#Circle#Dodge#Courage
IGN

Eternal Return - Official Gameplay Trailer | TGS 2021

Watch the trailer for Eternal Return, a unique mix of MOBA, Battle Royale, and Survival elements. Take on Lumia Island as one of 18 players solo or with a team of friends and prove your strength, ability, and wit. Eternal Return is coming to the Windows Store on October 19, 2021 with a special Game Pass Perks offer. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Craftopia - Trailer | TGS 2021

Watch the trailer for Craftopia, a multiplayer survival action game from Pocketpair. Here's a look at Craftopia's beautiful world, which features farming, hunting, building, and hack-and-slash combat. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise Comes to Steam in January - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise for PC (via Steam) will be released on January 12, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the Steam version of the game boasts a number of updates to the original Switch version: 4K resolution support, high-res textures, high framerates (although specific rates weren't announced), optimised keyboard and mouse controls, voice chat, and ultrawide display support.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Combat Deep Dive Trailer

Get a deep dive into combat, including strategies, difficulty settings, and more, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launches on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warhammer 40000: Tacticus - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the upcoming mobile game, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, played out as intense fast-paced skirmishes in PVE campaigns and tightly competitive PVP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rogue Lords - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO October: All the Halloween 2021 can handle

Today we’re taking a broad look at what’s set to be available in Pokemon GO in the month of October in the year 2021. This all begins in just a few hours after this article is set to go live, and it’s basically ready to roll in a non-stop update cycle throughout the month. This is the most exciting month … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Squid Game: Season 1 Review

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix. Squid Game sounds like an homage to those strange underwater creatures that undulate below the sea. It's actually a compelling, candy-coated fever dream in which contestants play the innocent games from their childhood with one major change: if they lose, their lives are forfeit. It's a jarring, disturbing portrait of individuals eking out hard luck existences and struggling across Seoul, South Korea, and as much a tale of a dystopian hellscape of the mind as it is a horror series viewed through the lens of those scraping by.
TV SERIES
IGN

20 Minutes of Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay (Japanese)

IGN Japan went hands on with Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch. Since the gameplay video contains a lot of Japanese text, here's a quick summary to help you to follow along! In this 20-minute gameplay clip, we see the player character (named in the demo only as "Protagonist") learn the ropes as a series of tutorial messages explain the basics of movement, jumping, exploration and combat. The voice of another character, Aogami, directs the boy to reach Tokyo Tower as the "main quest" begins. From there, we see the boy interact with a small red critter called a Miman before becoming embroiled in an encounter with a pixie. As the battle starts, the Protagonist chooses to "Talk" rather than to attack, and after some successful conversation choices she eventually joins the party. As they proceed, we learn that attacking enemies on the map while unseen will give the player an advantage. In a battle, the Protagonist uses an item to identify the monsters' weaknesses and then attack accordingly. Later, we see the player talking to monsters such as an Onmoraki in battle by selecting "Talk" and then choosing to be "friendly", allowing the Protagonist to negotiate, with a chance of increasing his party even further. Finally, the player meets Sophia, who teaches the boy a "Miracle" in exchange for Glory points accrued through the demo and lets him use the Onmoraki's essence to gain new powers, before entering into one last battle against three three Mandrakes, where the gameplay ends. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Bluepoint Games - A Podcast Beyond Minisode

Bluepoint games, playstation acquisition, sony acquisition, sony acquires bluepoint, shadow of the colossus, bluepoint nextaBEYOND! On a special, mini-episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Jonathon Dornbush and Brian Altano break down the exciting news of PlayStation acquiring Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) and Demon's Souls (PS5) developer Bluepoint Games. We delve into what Sony acquiring Bluepoint means for the studio, Jonathon's interview with Hermen Hulst and Marco Thrush about the acquisition, how Bluepoint's next game will be something original, and much more. The duo looks back at the studio's history, discusses why we've enjoyed the work they've done so far and what we're excited for in an original game from Bluepoint, as well as what this means for the future of PlayStation remakes. game, demon's souls, bluepoint ps5 game, ps5 games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN Made a (Free) Game - IGN 25: The Game - Official Trailer

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, IGN made a free game that has you play as the anthropomorphic D-pad known as Iggy in a side-scrolling platformer that lets you travel through the past 25 years in pop culture. Witness the birth and evolution of IGN while avoiding the danger posed by every iconic video game, movie, and piece of technology of the last 25 years. It'll be available in a few weeks and you'll be able to play it right here, on IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo 2 Wiki Guide

Need help making it through the dungeons of Diablo 2 or Diablo 2: Resurrected? You're in luck! IGN Guides has written an in-depth strategy guide that will help you in your quest. In this guide, you'll find expert tips, walkthroughs, and strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Barbarian Guide

The Barbarian class is probably the closest replacement you'll find for the Warrior class of the first Diablo. Meant for combat, he's the most powerful character and will be the most adept at wielding the many melee weapons found in Diablo 2. The Barbarian will generally be the brawn of any given group of players, wading into the enemy forces while the other characters attack from a distance or melee with any stragglers the Barbarian doesn't dispatch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sorceress Class Guide

As should be obvious, the Sorceress is primarily a magic-user. Her 30 spells are split into the Fire, Ice, and Lightning categories, and most players will want to pick one tree and stick with it. Because they're so magic-oriented, Energy will be the obvious choice for most Sorceresses, to ensure a large Mana reserve for the expensive spells that come along as you play (see the skill Warmth below for another option). Beyond that, the most obviously useful Stat for Sorceresses will be Vitality, to increase the amount of damage you can receive, especially in single-player games, where you won't have a Barbarian buffer between you and the monsters. Since there is no self-healing skill this time around, you'll have to rely on the slow-working Health Potions, which won't help much if you don't have enough health to survive more than three or four hits. No Sorceress will really want to put any points into Dexterity, unless you plan on using a Bow during the early portions of the game or something like that. Once you gain enough Mana, you'll be damaging the enemies exclusively with spells, so don't bother increasing an Attack Rating that you won't ever use. Strength can be very useful for single-player Sorceresses, which will need to be able to wear excellent armor to help prevent damage, but Battle.net players probably won't need to emphasize it too much, if you manage to find strong melee characters to help you out. That said, even multiplayer Sorceresses will want to increase Strength up to around 50 or 60, to at least use some of the low-grade plate mail that will come along.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Paladin Class Guide

Paladins, of course, are the classic "warriors of light" fantasy archetype, and so have something of an advantage over the other classes in combat with the Undead, which will be helpful not only as you wander through the Skeletons and Zombies of Act 1, but even as you wander through the final Chaos Sanctuary in Act IV. Like the Barbarian, they excel at close-in combat. Though they don't possess the raw strength of their brutish companions, they wield more subtle ways of dealing with enemies, including reducing their defensive capacity, directly damaging them with his Auras, and making it easier for his party members to strike.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy