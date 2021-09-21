Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

As should be obvious, the Sorceress is primarily a magic-user. Her 30 spells are split into the Fire, Ice, and Lightning categories, and most players will want to pick one tree and stick with it. Because they're so magic-oriented, Energy will be the obvious choice for most Sorceresses, to ensure a large Mana reserve for the expensive spells that come along as you play (see the skill Warmth below for another option). Beyond that, the most obviously useful Stat for Sorceresses will be Vitality, to increase the amount of damage you can receive, especially in single-player games, where you won't have a Barbarian buffer between you and the monsters. Since there is no self-healing skill this time around, you'll have to rely on the slow-working Health Potions, which won't help much if you don't have enough health to survive more than three or four hits. No Sorceress will really want to put any points into Dexterity, unless you plan on using a Bow during the early portions of the game or something like that. Once you gain enough Mana, you'll be damaging the enemies exclusively with spells, so don't bother increasing an Attack Rating that you won't ever use. Strength can be very useful for single-player Sorceresses, which will need to be able to wear excellent armor to help prevent damage, but Battle.net players probably won't need to emphasize it too much, if you manage to find strong melee characters to help you out. That said, even multiplayer Sorceresses will want to increase Strength up to around 50 or 60, to at least use some of the low-grade plate mail that will come along.

