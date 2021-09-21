CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Sent My Friend a List of New Madewell Items That Earn "Wardrobe Staple Status"

By Bobby Schuessler
 10 days ago
I have a list of stores I routinely pull top-notch products from when my friends ask for shopping advice. And yes, Madewell just so happens to be at the top of the list. In fact, I recently shared some of my favorite fall items from the retailer. But I also sent one of my best friends a selection of other strong pieces when she asked for a curation of effortless and elevated picks to consider for the season. Naturally, I thought you might be interested in the items in question, so I’m showcasing the items below. For reference, the first four items are the initial products I suggested to my friend (and I included a range of others also).

