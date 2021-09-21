CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run, Don't Walk: These Must-Have Fall Trends Are All Available at Nordstrom

By Anneliese Dominguez
 10 days ago
Can we just all agree that Nordstrom never fails? I swear, every time I go to its website, I'm in awe of all the cute products available, from chic accessories and shoes to cool dresses and tops. Now that I'm in full fall-shopping mode, I hit up the site to see if it had some of the key trends I've been eyeing. Spoiler alert: It sure did. I wish I could buy everything, but for now, I'm focusing on the four trends that I've declared essential for fall: shackets, wide-leg jeans, clogs (yes, I said it!), and saturated hues. Want to see a few of my favorite picks? I highly recommend you keep scrolling.

