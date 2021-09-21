The Village
Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. Skip to 21:00 to get to the village portion of the video walkthrough. When you first enter The Village, you’ll find that it’s quite a spooky place. It seems to have been overrun with Rot. Walk forward until a short cutscene begins. After this, prepare for a fight. Take out the two enemies here and then use your Rot + Pulse combo to destroy three corrupted bulbs: One in a building on the right and two on the left of the main source of corruption in the plaza-like square.www.ign.com
Comments / 0