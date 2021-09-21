Hiring Event to be Held at Air&Energy Headquarters in Downtown Bradenton

On Saturday, September 25th at its downtown Bradenton headquarters, Air & Energy will be hosting its 2021 Hiring Event where plumbers, electricians, warehouse personnel, air conditioning technicians and installers are invited to attend. Those interested in apprenticeships are also welcome to attend. The company, owned and operated by the Moon family, has been locally family-owned since 1983 and has now grown to almost 50 employees, all while focusing solely on serving the Manatee County community – which means low drive times for its employees and higher quality customer service for its customers.