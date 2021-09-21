CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups preparing to settle Afghans in NJ

By Monsy Alvarado
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
States are about to see the first evacuees now living on military bases. New Jersey is set to get about 500 refugees. New Jersey resettlement agencies could help up to 535 evacuees from Afghanistan establish new lives in America in coming months. The capacity projections for how many Afghans each...

NJ Spotlight

Resettlement isn’t easy, one Afghan family explains

‘I got very hopeless. I said, I can’t find a job. I was almost crying’. “I remember, I got very hopeless. I said, I can’t find a job. I was almost crying,” said Mohammad Muniri, who waited three years for a special immigrant visa to the U.S. before leaving Afghanistan with his family in 2017. Learning a new language and a new culture, getting driver’s licenses and jobs — these are the daunting tasks facing hundreds of Afghan refugees seeking to resettle in New Jersey.
