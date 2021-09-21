Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Spirit Mail locations: where to find all 10 Spirit Mail to purify the Village
Looking for all the Spirit Mail in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? One of several different types of collectible in Ember Lab's story-focused action-adventure game, Spirit Mail can be collected and delivered back to certain houses in the central Village in order to unlock new areas and gain rewards. But finding them is often far easier said than done, and these puzzles don't get easier just by changing the difficulty level.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0