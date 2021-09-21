Kena: Bridge Of Spirits difficulty levels: how to change difficulty and unlock the Master difficulty level

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, our protagonist Kena is a third-generation spirit whose job is to make the restless spirits in their world finally move on. There is also her fight against the corruption that has slowly terrorized her home and in order to do that is to call upon the help of the forest creatures called the Rot. These small beings are all over the place, but you need to level these up in order to become stronger to fight against the darkness. Here is how you can level the Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

