CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits difficulty levels: how to change difficulty and unlock the Master difficulty level

By Ollie Toms
rockpapershotgun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how to change the difficulty level in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? Or perhaps you simply want to figure out which difficulty is right for you before you get stuck into playing? Kena: Bridge Of Spirits offers a choice of four different difficulty levels which change the game up in various ways to make Kena's journey safer or more perilous, depending on which you choose. Keep reading to find out how to change the difficulty level before and during a playthrough, and what each of the difficulty levels change about the game.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
sirusgaming.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – How to Upgrade Rot Level

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, our protagonist Kena is a third-generation spirit whose job is to make the restless spirits in their world finally move on. There is also her fight against the corruption that has slowly terrorized her home and in order to do that is to call upon the help of the forest creatures called the Rot. These small beings are all over the place, but you need to level these up in order to become stronger to fight against the darkness. Here is how you can level the Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Sports

Red Zone Channel experiences technical difficulties

For many NFL fans, nothing could be worse than losing Red Zone Channel. And that’s what happened today. Just minutes after Sunday’s games kicked off, Red Zone Channel experienced a widespread outage, with fans across America taking to Twitter to register their complaints. The channel eventually came back on, after...
NFL
gamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Lost Judgment On?

So, you’re starting Lost Judgment and have been asked which difficulty you’d like to play on. Which one should you choose?. Lost Judgment has four difficulties to choose from at the outset, and completing the game unlocks a fifth one that’s harder than all the rest. The bad news is that you’ll need to complete the game on that unlocked difficulty, called Legend, if you want to get all of the game’s achievements or trophies, necessitating two playthroughs. So, you might want to go easy on yourself for your first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many characters can you have per server in New World?

When you first log into New World, players will get a glimpse of all the realms hidden inside the game. These servers will be the home to your character and picking one can prove itself to be a difficult task. Most players will often opt in for the players with higher populations since more players will mean more competition.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Mail#Hay Piles
mobilesyrup.com

Play it on easy — how lowering the difficulty got me back into games

I was about five or six hours into the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order when I decided to crank the difficulty level down to Easy. For a game about a fledgling Jedi Knight who escaped the purge of Order 66 when he was just a young Padawan only to survive on his own for five years, I sure was dying a lot at the hands of lowly Stormtroopers.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected: All difficulties & modes

The hordes of evil never cease in Diablo 2 Resurrected with its many modes and difficulties players can opt into. Here’s how to access everything from Nightmare difficulty to Hardcore runs. Diablo 2 Resurrected brings back the classic hack-n-slash gameplay that still resonates with gamers to this day. The remaster...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Steam may be planning to restrict player access to old game builds

As they always do, things in Steam are likely to change again. Unlike Valve's Steam Labs experiments for storefront discoverability or downstream effects of the upcoming Steam Deck, this one is a little more under the hood. As spotted by the unaffiliated Steam tracking site SteamDB, the beta version of Steam's client now has a new method that is capable of preventing users from accessing former builds of games they own. The majority of players likely aren't pulling up old game builds often, if ever, but this change could make life a lot tougher for modders, speedrunners, and anyone trying to roll back a buggy game update while they wait for a hotfix.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Astria Ascending review: peak tedium

On the face of it, Astria Ascending should be right up my street. With its lush visuals, intriguing character designs and often engaging turn-based battle system, this handsome hand drawn adventure could have been a surprise dark horse to rival recent JRPG greats such as Tales Of Arise and Bravely Default II. Colombian RPG Cris Tales managed it, so why not Astria Ascending?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
rockpapershotgun.com

Commuting home from work turns mighty spooky in this indie game

The Plane Effect is a moody isometric adventure game about a guy trying to get home. Pretty normal stuff, except there is a cosmic anomaly looming over the city that seems to be causing some weirdness, so good luck with that. Out now, the game will have you puzzling through levels full of high-contrast moody lighting. It reminds me a bit of Inside, if Inside had rooms full of scary-looking red lasers.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite's multiplayer reminds me of old Halo, and I mean that in the best way

I adored Halo 3 and Halo Reach's multiplayer. So much so, I never want to play them again. In my mind, I view them through a next-gen lens, coloured by nostalgia and post-homework energy. I know that if I jump into the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, I simply won't be able to recapture those heady times. I'm genuinely afraid of tarnishing those memories.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Time looping arena shooter Lemnis Gate is out now

'Tis the season of the time loop. If you have any space left in your brain after Deathloop for more groundhog day-like shenanigans, you might be interested in Lemnis Gate, a strategic first-person shooter that launched today. It pits players against each other in 1v1 and 2v2 matches, letting you plan out moves in 25 second-long rounds. It sounds a little confusing, but seems pretty fun. It also has some excellent-looking sci-fi backgrounds and laser guns, which is truly the most important part.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the New world black screen error

New World is finally out and players are already flooding into the servers to start their journey from scratch for the final time. Though most game developers spend days and months preparing for their game’s launch, something can always go wrong and affect the experience of fans. The black screen...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Overwatch 2 will make murderbot Bastion more mobile

Rejoice! The absolute pain in the arse that is Bastion is getting a rework for Overwatch 2, and he'll no longer be able to heal himself or turn into a murderous tank. He will be a lot more mobile and have a sticky grenade however, so watch out for that. Over the weekend, Blizzard revealed the changes coming to both Bastion and Sombra in the sequel. While Sombra's tweaks are a little more minimal, it looks like Bastion's will make him play a whole lot differently. Importantly, he'll also wear one of Torbjorn's caps. Fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Difficulty and Fairness

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. There has been a fair amount of discourse of late on the subject of difficulty in video games,...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Eternal Cylinder review: an outlandish, delightful, and surprisingly approachable survival adventure

Deep in the endless sediment of the ancient, fossilised internet, it is possible to find signs of an interview in which I spoke to ACE Team about their weird beat ‘em up sequel, Zeno Clash 2. Company founder Carlos Bordeu finished up that interview by saying: “aesthetic choices have been intentionally made to make our game stand out from the mass of traditional fantasy games that continue to mimic each other”. I feel that it’s probably fair to say that these choices have continued to be made almost a decade later, with Bordeu now the game director of The Eternal Cylinder, a game about a giant cylinder.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite is letting in non-Insiders for this weekend's big team battle beta

This weekend's Halo Infinite beta is bigger than before, both in player invites going out and in the matches you'll tackle. Registered Halo Insiders have been getting their hands on with Halo Infinite's multiplayer in 343's recent beta tests and now this weekend you can too. Well, maybe, provided you can pester a friend invite code out of a pal of yours who's already an Insider. If you find yourself queued up to play, you'll be participating in those chaotic 12v12 spartan matches Friday through Sunday.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy