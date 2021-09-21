CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 boosters are on the way. What we know now

By Lilo H. Stainton
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
Vaccine mega-sites poised to open as state preps for booster plans. New Jersey’s plans to reopen at least one COVID-19 vaccine mega-site are temporarily on hold as state leaders await federal guidance that could enable potentially one million or more state residents to receive a booster shot. State Department of...

Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
NJ Spotlight

NJ to reopen South Jersey mega-site to deal with COVID-19 booster shots

More than 14,500 booster shots were administered in New Jersey at the weekend. New Jersey will reopen a COVID-19 vaccination mega-site in South Jersey this week as the state rolls out booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Counties like Bergen and Essex ramped up their vaccination centers, but unlike the crowds that waited hours for their first shots this winter, people didn’t line up in droves for a third dose even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered guidelines last Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
Fox News

GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under President Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

