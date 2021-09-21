How to destroy Hay Piles in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Wondering what to do with Hay Piles in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? You'll find Hay Piles scattered about various areas of the Kena: Bridge Of Spirits map, and it's very unclear at first glance what you're meant to do about them. And it is important that you do something, because sometimes these Hay Piles must be cleared in order to reveal something valuable inside, such as a Rot to add to your growing army of adorable spirits.www.rockpapershotgun.com
