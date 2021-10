Kena: Bridge of Spirits releases digitally for PlayStation 5 and PS4 tomorrow, but if you'd rather run the game off a disc and have a bit of plastic to display on your shelf, a physical version has been confirmed to be releasing in November. It will be provided in conjunction with Maximum Games as a Deluxe Edition that packages the game with the soundtrack and exclusive physical and digital items for $49.99. Pre-orders are being taken on the Maximum Games online store but the physical version will also be available for purchase at the usual retailers when it launches.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO