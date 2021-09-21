Do Just One Thing
Yes, it saves you money and makes you "greener" to fly coach on a plane. Because economy-class seating takes up less room than business and first class, going coach means more people collectively add up to a smaller carbon footprint. Domestically, you can opt for airlines that have all-coach seating when you absolutely, positively need to get on a plane and get somewhere. And don't forget: Rack up those frequent-flyer miles and donate them to charity.
