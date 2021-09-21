Gronk revealed why he doesn’t watch film and it’s hilarious

-Safety Mike Edwards won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-pick six performance against the Falcons last Sunday. Edwards made both interceptions in the fourth quarter off balls he tipped to himself, running them both into the end zone for a total of 12 points. Let me add, that helped my fantasy team tremendously, so thanks, Mike. He was one of three players to score two touchdowns apiece, which is pretty insane to think about. The Buccaneers now tie for the league lead in defensive touchdowns and perhaps my favorite stat is that Edwards has more touchdown receptions from Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan than any of his receivers do, currently.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO