CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gronk revealed why he doesn’t watch film and it’s hilarious

By (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
bardown.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm study is one of the most crucial ways to succeed in football. So you might be surprised to hear that one of the NFL’s biggest stars doesn’t use it during the season. During an interview with ESPN, Rob Gronkowski revealed that he doesn’t use take part in the popular practice and his reasoning is pretty funny. The Bucs tight end explained on Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli that he just casually runs by people instead.

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk makes funny joke about Tom Brady's incredible longevity

The Dallas Cowboys tried to blitz Tom Brady in the red zone during the third quarter of Thursday night's NFL season opener at Raymond James Stadium, and it went horribly for them. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback read the Cover 0 defense and quickly audibled to a play where tight...
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
bardown.com

Eli Manning threw up the double middle fingers on live TV while imitating Eagles fans

Through three weeks of the NFL season, there have been two guys that have possibly made more highlight reels than anyone else… and they aren’t even playing football!. We are, of course, talking about the Manning brothers, who have been blessing our TV screens every Monday night as an alternative ESPN broadcast. For those that don’t mind giving up the play-by-play, the “ManningCast” is an awesome way to watch the game as Peyton and Eli banter back and forth. On top of that, they have been hosting some huge guests each Monday to make things even more interesting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Movies#American Football#Bucs#Peyton Eli#Tsn#Tsn Sports
chatsports.com

Rob Gronkowski Makes Clear That He Does, In Fact, Watch Film

Rob Gronkowski told Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's broadcast of Monday Night Football earlier this week that he doesn't watch any film. But the Buccaneers tight end, as it turns out, was just joking around. Gronkowski clarified Wednesday that he doesn't just get tips about the game plan from...
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk makes hilarious admission on ESPN broadcast

It's no secret Rob Gronkowski likes to keep things simple. That's the case both on and off the field, apparently. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and ex-New England Patriot made a hilarious admission during ESPN2's Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning. Gronk says he never watches game film and instead relies on his longtime quarterback Tom Brady to relay information on their next opponent.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Edwards Named DPOW, Brady Gets Second-Straight FedEx Air POTW Award & Yes, Gronk Watches Film | Carmen Catches Up

-Safety Mike Edwards won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-pick six performance against the Falcons last Sunday. Edwards made both interceptions in the fourth quarter off balls he tipped to himself, running them both into the end zone for a total of 12 points. Let me add, that helped my fantasy team tremendously, so thanks, Mike. He was one of three players to score two touchdowns apiece, which is pretty insane to think about. The Buccaneers now tie for the league lead in defensive touchdowns and perhaps my favorite stat is that Edwards has more touchdown receptions from Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan than any of his receivers do, currently.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Bill Belichick explained why he doesn’t ‘know or care’ about social media

"We played football before there was social media, and it didn’t matter then, either." Bill Belichick made it abundantly clear Friday that he’s still not at all into social media. He didn’t mention “SnapFace” or any other platform specifically, but he did give a detailed answer when The Boston Globe‘s...
NFL
bardown.com

Gronk doesn't watch any game film because he knows he can count on Tom Brady

Sports have evolved a lot in recent years. While the most naturally gifted athletes used to be the only ones who excelled, which is still true to an extent, there’s a whole lot more that goes into being a pro athlete nowadays than just being naturally athletically gifted. While being...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' Williams reveals why he's surprised by viral blocks

Trent Williams is a man of many impressive blocks. The 49ers' star left tackle is one of the best offensive linemen in the league, and goes viral almost weekly for his impressive blocks against opposing defenders. In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, another one of Williams' blocks went viral.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Says He Doesn't Watch Film: 'I Just Run by Guys'

Work smarter, not harder is apparently a motto for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski. The veteran tight end was a guest on the "Manning Cast" of Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions when he discussed the research—or lack thereof—he does ahead of games. "Cam...
NFL
bardown.com

This post game exchange between Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey is so pure

22 years later and Tom Brady still holds the title for the greatest football player of all time. It’s easy to believe that the majority of the NFL are probably tired of playing against the seven-time Super Bowl winner but keep Jalen Ramsey out of that mix. The Rams cornerback was mic’d up for the 34-24 win over the Buccs on Sunday and we heard some pretty surprising audio from Jalen himself.
NFL
CBS Boston

Rob Gronkowski ‘Likely’ To Play Vs. Patriots, Despite Injury Scare On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night will not just mark the return to Foxboro for Tom Brady. It will also be a homecoming for Rob Gronkowski. And though it looked for a moment this past weekend that the tight end might not be healthy enough to make the trip to New England, it appears for now like Gronk has the green light to play. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski underwent X-rays on his ribs on Monday. Those X-rays came back negative, and “Gronkowski looks likely to play Sunday night’s return game to New England.” X-rays on Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski’s ribs today were...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy