Driver fatally stabbed by passenger inside car in Long Beach

By City News Staff
 10 days ago
A driver was stabbed to death by a passenger inside a car in Long Beach Monday.

Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched at about 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of East Louise Street and Linden Avenue on reports of a traffic collision and found the wounded man lying in the driveway of a residence, according to a department statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, though police said he was in his 40s to 50s.

Officers responded about 40 minutes later to an alleyway in the 200 block of East 56th Street, between Atlantic and Dairy avenues, and found an abandoned sedan, about a half-mile from where the man was found, police said.

Investigators examined the sedan and found evidence “suggesting the stabbing occurred inside the car.”

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was driving the suspect in a car on Linden Avenue when the suspect launched an attack on the victim,” the LBPD said in a statement. “The victim exited the car and walked up the nearest driveway before collapsing.”

The stabber entered the driver seat of the car and drove it to the alleyway in the 200 block of East 56th Street before abandoning it and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

Anyone with information was last to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia, Juan Carlos Reyes or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

