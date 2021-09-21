CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Civil Responds To Allegations She Used Charity For Profit & To Promote Career

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been an intense few days for Karen Civil as several people have called the marketing executive to the floor. For years, there have been allegations made against Civil from Cam'ron and Joyner Lucas, but they went largely unreported until last week when social media personality Jessie Woo shared information about her case against Civil. Soon, Meek Mill surfaced with accusations of his own and Civil reportedly admitted to contacting a hacker to take down Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page.

Joyner Lucas Blasts Karen Civil For Allegedly Stealing $60K

Over the last decade, Karen Civil has become one of the biggest marketing strategists in the hip-hop and entertainment world. Many know her for her work with Nicki Minaj and a whole host of other artists who has sung her praises in the past. Recently, however, Civil has found herself at the forefront of various controversies, including one involving comedian Jessie Woo. Woo claimed that Civil had booked her with a fake company with the intention of acquiring personal info. From there, Civil allegedly hit Woo with an extortion case and a defamation lawsuit that claimed that Woo was harassing her.
Karen Civil Responds To Jason Lee On "The Breakfast Club"

Karen Civil has been trending all week as people are trying to tear down the media maven, including Joyner Lucas, Jason Lee, Jessie Woo, and others. Accusations about stolen money and broken promises were spewed during a heated Clubhouse argument over the weekend, and the discussion carried over to social media and other forums during the week. Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, made some of the craziest claims against Karen, which she actually admitted to, stating that she hired a teen hacker to take down his page on Instagram.
Joyner Lucas Says Karen Civil Allegedly Stole $60K From Him In Twitter Rant

Karen Civil has rightfully earned the reputation of being one of the very few folks in the industry that continually looks out for fellow creatives, but it appears that some are taking aim at the digital media maven. Joyner Lucas accused Civil of taking $60,000 as part of a digital marketing plan and doing nothing to boost his career and others are alleging the same on social media.
Karen Civil
Elon Musk
Meek Mill
Teairra Mari
Nipsey Hussle
Joyner Lucas
Cam'ron Slams Karen Civil Following Joyner Lucas Feud

Joyner Lucasreignited his feud with Karen Civil on Twitter yesterday. The rapper revisited his allegations that she had swindled him out of cash during the early stages of his career when he was down on his last dollar. Cam'ron had made similar allegations after Karen Civil claimed the reason Dipset and Jay-Z fell out was because of a parking spot.
The Game Responds To Latest Scamming Allegations

The Game was accused of scamming dozens of artists out of thousands of dollars earlier this year, which he previously denied. The rappers and artists claim that The Game (and a few other artists) has been scamming people by charging them a fee to promote their music, but not following through.
Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
Jada and Willow Smith Both Admit To Considering Getting BBL Surgery

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting cheeky about a very popular procedure, a BBL. A “BBL” is short for a Brazillian Butt Lift and according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, it is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.”
