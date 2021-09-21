Karen Civil Responds To Allegations She Used Charity For Profit & To Promote Career
It has been an intense few days for Karen Civil as several people have called the marketing executive to the floor. For years, there have been allegations made against Civil from Cam'ron and Joyner Lucas, but they went largely unreported until last week when social media personality Jessie Woo shared information about her case against Civil. Soon, Meek Mill surfaced with accusations of his own and Civil reportedly admitted to contacting a hacker to take down Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page.www.hotnewhiphop.com
