Forget fresh flowers – it's all about the 'brown bouquet' now
As with most mad style trends, all roads lead back to Hackney. All the rage among florists right now are displays created using once-fresh flowers that are past their best, on the turn and, in some cases, in need of a deadheading. Which is fortunate for exhibitors at this week’s delayed Chelsea Flower Show, as the gala event is taking place in autumn for the first time, at the wrong end of the growing season.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0