Nintendo says 4K Switch Pro isn’t happening, at least for now. The official news today begin with non-other than Nintendo on a report that has me kinda sad. After being announced a few months ago, Nintendo’s somewhat disappointing OLED Switch is finally launching next week. And ahead of that launch, there was a Bloomberg report claiming that they were planning to launch an OLED Switch Pro with a 4K display and some new Nvidia hardware. Of course everyone was happy with that rumor but, now we got the official Nintendo account chiming in. They’re saying that there is a report that falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a 4K Switch and they want to clarify that this is not true. They also re-stated that as they announced in July, they have no plans for any other model other than the Nintendo Switch, which is launching on October 8th. What’s hilarious here is that, even with Nintendo debunking this, Bloomberg is standing by what they said. They’re claiming that the company did provide developers with the 4K device and asked them to test higher resolution games but of course, Nintendo further denied it. So, sadly it looks like there won’t be a Switch Pro at least any time soon… I guess Bluetooth audio is their way of throwing us a bone until we get something else.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO