Kena: Bridge of Spirits review - a gorgeous yet unoriginal adventure

Bertie: Do you remember the first time you realised magical potions weren't real? I was so surprised I had to take yesterday off work!. I believe potions are a staple of any fantasy game experience. Try thinking of one without them - I can't (don't think too hard just in case you do). Find a potion and you know exactly what experience you're in for. But how much time do you spend actually thinking about them, about their composition, about their cost? I don't expect it matters to you as long as you've got some healing potions sloshing around in your bag. How arrogant of you. Don't you ever stop to think about the stresses and strains of being the potion seller in town?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO